Try 1 month for 99¢
Karen L. Nejedly

February 19, 1951—December 14, 2018

RACINE – Karen L. Nejedly, 67, passed away at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Wauwatosa on Friday, December 14, 2018.

Karen was born in Waterford on February 19, 1951 to Willard and June (Boyle) Ducommun. She married Scott Nejedly. Karen was a very devoted caregiver for over 25 years. She was a warm and loving person whose passion was cooking.

Survivors include her husband, Scott Nejedly; daughters, Barb Schuckman and Sarah (Grant) Juschka; step-children, John (Tricia) Nejedly, Christine Nejedly, Charlie Nejedly and Cassandra (Michael Sivoli) Nejedly; grandchildren, Tyger, Mia and Grace; step-grandchildren, Rebecca, Ariel, Brittney, April, Courtney, Brooke and Matthew; and her brothers, James (Sandy) Ducommun and Roger (Pam) Ducommun. Karen is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Andrew Schuckman.

Memorial services for Karen will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets, on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Karen L. Nejedly
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments