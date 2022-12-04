Feb. 24, 1942—Nov. 28, 2022

Karen L. Marquardt, 80, of Kansasville in Dover Township Wisconsin, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home.

Born on February 24, 1942, in Racine, WI, she was the daughter of William and Lorraine (nee: Wolff) Koeper. She grew up in Racine, Wisconsin, graduated from Park High School, received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, and her master’s degree from Purdue University.

On May 1, 1965, Karen was united in marriage to Clayton Marquardt in Racine, WI. Following marriage, they moved as their careers dictated.

Karen was an accomplished teacher and an advocate for her fellow educators as well as her children. She had a passion for children’s literature which she collected and shared all her life, particularly enjoying reading with her grandchildren.

Karen spent the last two decades of her life on Eagle Lake, a place she had visited since childhood. She appreciated and enjoyed her Lake community at Pan Yak Park and felt that waking up there every day was like a vacation with wonderful friends.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Clayton; children: Erica (Paul) McAteer and David (Tara) Marquardt, both of Springfield, IL; grandchildren: Sean and Chloe McAteer and Dalton; as well as her siblings: Kay Sorensen of Paddock Lake, WI, Connie Richards of Racine, WI, Carol Sherman of Milwaukee, WI, and William (Mary) Koeper of Mukwonago, WI.

A private family celebration for Karen will be held at a later date.

