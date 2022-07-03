Karen L. Janot (Poppelman)

Sept. 22, 1942 – June 24, 2022

ALTOONA/FORMERLY OF RACINE—Karen Louise Janot, age 79, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona. She was born in Racine, September 22, 1942, daughter of the late Carl and Eva (nee Daams) Poppelman.

Karen graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1960”. On February 19, 1966, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Theodore E. Janot who preceded her in death November 10, 2019. Karen was employed by Western Publishing in the accounting department for many years following high school before retiring in the late 1990’s. She was also a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. Karen was a devoted wife and mother but above all she treasured her time spent with her grandchildren. She thoroughly loved being present at their many activities such as band concerts and sporting events. She will be dearly missed by all.

Surviving are her children: Jennifer Lockhart, Jeff (Jill) Janot; grandchildren: Alex and Caitlin Carew, Lauren (Alan) Shields, Zachary and Benjamin Janot; brother, Roger Poppelman; in-laws: Julie Schuebel, Judy Matthews, Kathleen Lawrenz, Karen Hancock, and Phyllis Poppelman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by brother, Mark Poppelman and in-laws: Cathie Poppelman and Gary Lawrenz.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Friday, July 8, 2022, 6:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:30-6:00 p.m. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Oakwood Health Services for their kindness and compassionate care and most importantly their overall friendship.

