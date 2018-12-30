Nee: Nordbloom
RACINE—With her family by her side, Karen L. Christensen, age 72, passed away peacefully at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, January 5, 2019, 11:30 A.M. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 9:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to Milwaukee PBS or the Racine Literacy Council have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
