Try 1 month for 99¢
Karen L. Christensen

Nee: Nordbloom

RACINE—With her family by her side, Karen L. Christensen, age 72, passed away peacefully at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Karen was born in Elgin, Il on September 30, 1946, daughter of the late Harry Gaylord and Esther (nee: Witt) Nordbloom.

Karen graduated from Waterford High School “Class of 1964” and received a degree in Economics from UW-LaCrosse. On October 16, 1971, Karen was united in marriage to the love of her life, Rolfe Christensen. She was an integral part of running the family business, Wiscon Products Inc. Karen was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Harbor Lite Yacht Club and the Racine Curling Club. She also enjoyed reading, golfing, and bowling with the Birdettes. Karen will be best remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family more than anything.

Karen will be dearly missed by her loving husband of forty-seven years, Rolfe; children, Torben H. Christensen and Dana L. Christensen; grandchildren, Torben Jr., Tyler and Tanner; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ross (Catherine) Christensen and Lynn Christensen; special aunt, Marilyn Murphy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, January 5, 2019, 11:30 A.M. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 9:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to Milwaukee PBS or the Racine Literacy Council have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Wiger and CFAC 7 staff, Dr. Giever and Drexel Cancer staff and Heartland Hospice for their loving and compassionate Care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Karen L. Christensen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments