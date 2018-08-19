Karen Kusters
(Nee: Hansen)
December 12, 1960 — August 13, 2018
RACINE — With her family by her side, Karen Kusters, 57, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 13th at Froedtert Memorial Hospital after a hard fought battle caused by a sudden brain hemorrhage. She was a lifelong resident of Racine.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 19, 2018 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home with the service to follow at 4:00 P.M. Memorials to the American Diabetes Association have been suggested.
