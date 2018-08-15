Karen Kusters (Nee: Hansen)

December 12, 1960—August 13, 2018
RACINE—With her family by her side, Karen Kusters, 57, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 13th at Froedtert Memorial Hospital after a hard fought battle caused by a sudden brain hemorrhage. She was a lifelong resident of Racine, WI.
Karen was born on December 12, 1960 to Clyde and Ruth (nee: Ebe) Hansen. Karen was a medical transcriptionist at Wheaton Franciscan hospital and was a diligent and dependable employee for over 20 years. She was fiercely proud of her sons. She loved her dog Symba, taking him for long walks and spoiling him with many, many treats. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Karen was interested in human rights and animal welfare causes.
Karen is survived by her sons, Alex (Katie) Kusters and Andrew Kusters, her fiance, Don Madisen, her sister, Cheryl Mooney, her niece, Katie Mooney, and her nephew, Chris Mooney. She is further survived by many lifelong friends. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Ruth Hansen, her brother, Jack Hansen, and her uncle, Leslie Hansen.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 19, 2018 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home with the service to follow at 4:00 P.M. Memorials to the American Diabetes Association have been suggested.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ranga Sriram for his compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
