Karen Kaye Sax, 77, of Sturtevant, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Born in Superior, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Maurice and Idalene (nee: Burhans) Kitchen. She spent her early life in Superior and graduated from a Superior high school. Later in life she attended Carthage College and received her bachelors degree.

On August 18, 1962 she was united in marriage to Marvin K. Sax. They lived in Superior briefly, before moving to Wyoming. They moved back to Superior in 1969 before settling in the Racine area.

Karen worked for Goodwill Industries, followed by Johnson Bank doing accounting. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Karen loved bowling, crafting, and of course her Green Bay Packers. She was the family historian and enjoyed genealogy, she was able to trace both sides of the family back many generations. Karen also enjoyed getting pictures of her family taken.