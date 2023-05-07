Karen "Katy" Greta (Petersen) Strande

July 14, 1942 - April 25, 2023

Karen "Katy" Greta (nee: Petersen) Strande, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at her residence.

Katy was born on July 14, 1942 to Roy and Kathleen (nee: Stratman) Petersen. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Katy was united in marriage to David Strande on August 21, 1965. She worked as a teacher at Trinity Lutheran School in Racine.

In her free time, Katy enjoyed gardening, crafting, sewing, and socializing. She greatly enjoyed teaching, finding fulfillment and humor in the many different things that children can say and do. Katy considered starting the pre-school program at Trinity Lutheran School as one of her greatest career accomplishments.

Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Katy especially enjoyed raising her three sons and spending time with her five grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, David; sons: Peter (Julie) Strande, Eric (Fabi) Strande, and Mike (Maggie) Strande; grandchildren: Caroline, Sarah, Sophie, Lucas, and Evan; sister, Kris (Dave) Brennstuhl; and many other family members and dear friends.

Katy goes on to be reunited with her parents, Roy and Kathleen Petersen.

In keeping with Katy's wishes, private services have been held.

Memorials to Trinity Lutheran would be appreciated.

Online condolences to ww.sturinofuneralhome.com.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479