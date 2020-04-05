Karen K. White

Karen was born August 20, 1944 to Kenneth and Flossie (nee: Bouton) Kettlehorn in Janesville, Wisconsin. Her early life was spent in Beloit where she graduated from Beloit High School and then from Beloit Technical College. On August 22, 1964, at the Footeville Church of Christ, she was united in marriage to Richard M. White. Richard passed away June 23, 2007. Karen resided in Union Grove for the past 45 years. She was employed as a secretary at Fairbanks Morse and Nestle’s, she worked as an assistant clerk for the Village of Union Grove and worked in the accounting department at Milaeger’s. Karen was a member of the Union Grove Lioness club for 32 years and the Oak Creek Lions Club for the last 5 years. She enjoyed reading, fishing, quilting with her Stitch-N-Bitch gals and spending time with her family and friends.