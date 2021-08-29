 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen Jean Alvord
0 Comments

Karen Jean Alvord

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Karen Jean Alvord

RACINE—Karen Jean Alvord, 72, of Racine passed away at the Villas at Lincoln Park on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The memorial service, celebrating her life will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 1st at 6:00 p.m., with Pastor Charlie Hansen officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials should be directed to her family for her children. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28: Why insurance for college students is beneficial

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News