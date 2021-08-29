RACINE—Karen Jean Alvord, 72, of Racine passed away at the Villas at Lincoln Park on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The memorial service, celebrating her life will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 1st at 6:00 p.m., with Pastor Charlie Hansen officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials should be directed to her family for her children. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.