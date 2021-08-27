March 19, 1950 – August 16, 2021

LAKE OWEN—Recently the sound of a lone pontoon boat was heard in the distance: it was the sound of Karen Henrietta Keland (Henni) taking her last cruise into eternity. Henni, 71, was born in Racine on March 19, 1950, the second child of Karen Andrea Johnson Boyd and Willard “Bud” Hampton Keland.

Henni attended Kemper Hall in Kenosha with her sisters as well Racine area schools. She graduated from William Horlick in 1968 and went on to study Fine Arts at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. She also attended school at the Oakland Ballet. She was Vice President of Keland Holding Company, served as a Board of Director at the Racine Art Association and the Long House Reserve in Long Island, New York.

Henni was devoted to her family and friends. She will be remembered for her quick wit. She had a way of putting people at ease by her unassuming nature.

In her life, Henni lived in many places, Racine, Algoma, Berkley, Kensington, Malibu and Chicago, but Lake Owen was where she felt most comfortable and called home.