March 19, 1950 – August 16, 2021
LAKE OWEN—Recently the sound of a lone pontoon boat was heard in the distance: it was the sound of Karen Henrietta Keland (Henni) taking her last cruise into eternity. Henni, 71, was born in Racine on March 19, 1950, the second child of Karen Andrea Johnson Boyd and Willard “Bud” Hampton Keland.
Henni attended Kemper Hall in Kenosha with her sisters as well Racine area schools. She graduated from William Horlick in 1968 and went on to study Fine Arts at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. She also attended school at the Oakland Ballet. She was Vice President of Keland Holding Company, served as a Board of Director at the Racine Art Association and the Long House Reserve in Long Island, New York.
Henni was devoted to her family and friends. She will be remembered for her quick wit. She had a way of putting people at ease by her unassuming nature.
In her life, Henni lived in many places, Racine, Algoma, Berkley, Kensington, Malibu and Chicago, but Lake Owen was where she felt most comfortable and called home.
She enjoyed nature, life on the lake and was fond of animals. She was an accomplished Dressage equestrian and had two beloved horses of her own Caddie Mac and Sven. She loved spending time with her cats Lema, Armani and Sunny. Sparkles, her poodle, brought her so much joy and was her trusted companion until the end.
Henni loved to travel the world. She had a natural curiosity and loved experiencing different cultures, art and cuisine.
She was a lover of the arts and music, especially jazz. She treasured time spent with her mother, discovering and collecting American Crafts, ceramics, textiles, paintings and all forms of art. Henni often spent time weaving on her loom and on occasion blowing glass with Dale Chihuly.
Henni is preceded in death by her brother Willard H Keland Jr., her parents Willard Hampton Keland and Karen Andrea Johnson Boyd, her sisters Andrea Kristine Moore and Katherine Nikolina Keland, and by her step-father, William B Boyd. She is survived by her sibling Harold William (Debbie) Keland, her niece Karen Onnolee Keland, many cousins and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Henni’s life on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Avenue, from noon-3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Racine Hospitality Center at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church are suggested.
