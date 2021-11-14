December 21, 1948—November 6, 2021
OSHKOSH—Karen Elizabeth Thompson, 72, passed away in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, at home on Saturday, November 6, 2021. She was born to Murl James and Shirley Ann (Wise) Thompson on December 21, 1948, in Racine, Wisconsin. Karen grew up in Racine and graduated from Washington Park High School. After graduation, she moved to California, returning to Wisconsin in her later years. Her greatest joys and strengths in life were her five children, Jeremiah Looker, Ron Thompson, Mike Thompson, Art Zimmerman and Rebecca Zimmerman. Karen was kind, selfless, caring, funny and intelligent. She loved to read, watch Westerns, drink coffee with family and friends and watch the trees turn colors in the fall. She was a talented writer and artist.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Murl Thompson. Survivors include her sons and daughter; sisters: Linda Crane, Debra Thompson, Dawn Spiering and her brother, James Thompson. Karen was a strong woman who will be greatly missed by her children; siblings; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Karen will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at St. Andrew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1100 E. Murdock Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54901. A luncheon will follow afterwards at the church.