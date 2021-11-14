OSHKOSH—Karen Elizabeth Thompson, 72, passed away in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, at home on Saturday, November 6, 2021. She was born to Murl James and Shirley Ann (Wise) Thompson on December 21, 1948, in Racine, Wisconsin. Karen grew up in Racine and graduated from Washington Park High School. After graduation, she moved to California, returning to Wisconsin in her later years. Her greatest joys and strengths in life were her five children, Jeremiah Looker, Ron Thompson, Mike Thompson, Art Zimmerman and Rebecca Zimmerman. Karen was kind, selfless, caring, funny and intelligent. She loved to read, watch Westerns, drink coffee with family and friends and watch the trees turn colors in the fall. She was a talented writer and artist.