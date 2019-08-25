Karen E. Welbon
September 13, 1957 – August 16, 2019
Karen Eileen Welbon (Meekma), 61, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, August 16th, 2019 in Wild Rose, WI.
Karen is survived by her husband, Tom Welbon and their four sons, Joe Welbon, Marty (Amanda) Welbon, Scott (Stephanie) Welbon, and Andy Welbon. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, and many, many close relatives and friends. A private memorial has been planned to celebrate Karen's life.
