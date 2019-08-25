{{featured_button_text}}
Karen Eileen Welbon

Karen E. Welbon

September 13, 1957 – August 16, 2019

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Karen Eileen Welbon (Meekma), 61, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, August 16th, 2019 in Wild Rose, WI.

Karen is survived by her husband, Tom Welbon and their four sons, Joe Welbon, Marty (Amanda) Welbon, Scott (Stephanie) Welbon, and Andy Welbon. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, and many, many close relatives and friends. A private memorial has been planned to celebrate Karen's life.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments