Karen E. Johnson

An artist at heart, Karen’s hobbies reflected her love of the arts. She enjoyed painting, creating collages, attending concerts, knitting, and participating in book clubs.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Surviving family members include her two sons, Andrew (Sharon) Johnson, Ross (Ellen) Johnson, both of Burlington; five grandchildren: Eric, Emily, Holly, Melissa, and Benjamin; her brother, Paul K. Goepfert (Shirley) Racine; brother-in-law, Allan F. Johnson, Racine; and nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Leland; and sister-in-law, Karen Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Bay View Lutheran Church, Sturgeon Bay, with Pastor Jeff Greathouse officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Private interment will be at Hainesville Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Bay View Lutheran Church, Crossroads at Big Creek, or to the charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank Dr. Anthony Jaslowski, the team from Unity Hospice, and the caregivers at Anna’s Healthcare for the compassionate care they all provided to Karen. The family would also like to thank Karen’s special friends for their care and concern during this time.