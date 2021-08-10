Karen E. Johnson

February 21, 1941—August 7, 2021
STURGEON BAY—“I have completed the circle of my life.”
Karen Johnson, 80, of Sturgeon Bay, formerly of Burlington, WI, passed into eternal life August 7, 2021 following a brief illness.
She was born February 21, 1941, in Racine, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Helding) Goepfert. She was educated in Racine schools. Following graduation from high school, Karen attended Ripon College where she became a lifetime member of Alpha Phi Sorority. In 1960, she joined her parents in Brussels, Belgium, where her dad took a new position with his company.
While in Brussels, as fate would have it, Karen reunited with her high school friend, Leland (Lee) Johnson, who was enlisted in the U.S. Army and stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. Their relationship grew and they were married in Racine on July 15, 1961, returning to Germany where Lee finished his tour of service.
They returned to Wisconsin and moved to Burlington. In 1975, Karen began working at Burlington Memorial Hospital and served in various administrative and clerical roles spanning over 25 years of service.
In 2002, they retired and relocated to Sturgeon Bay, joining a new community of friends and volunteer organizations that included Birch Creek Music Theater, Crossroads at Big Creek, and Friends of White Fish Dunes State Park. Karen also volunteered at the Miller Art Museum, Bay View Lutheran Church, and Learning in Retirement. She was a member of PEO Chapter DF, supporting various educational and philanthropic activities.
An artist at heart, Karen’s hobbies reflected her love of the arts. She enjoyed painting, creating collages, attending concerts, knitting, and participating in book clubs.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Surviving family members include her two sons, Andrew (Sharon) Johnson, Ross (Ellen) Johnson, both of Burlington; five grandchildren: Eric, Emily, Holly, Melissa, and Benjamin; her brother, Paul K. Goepfert (Shirley) Racine; brother-in-law, Allan F. Johnson, Racine; and nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Leland; and sister-in-law, Karen Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Bay View Lutheran Church, Sturgeon Bay, with Pastor Jeff Greathouse officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Private interment will be at Hainesville Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Bay View Lutheran Church, Crossroads at Big Creek, or to the charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Dr. Anthony Jaslowski, the team from Unity Hospice, and the caregivers at Anna’s Healthcare for the compassionate care they all provided to Karen. The family would also like to thank Karen’s special friends for their care and concern during this time.
“My family will gather when the sun is high in the sky to place my cremains next to the one I loved and have missed so much.”
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC is assisting the Johnson family with arrangements. Condolences and guestbook signing may be offered on Karen’s tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.