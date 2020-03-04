Karen Delebeck
December 5, 1940—March 1, 2020

(Nee Krystowiak) Of Franksville, Sunday, March 1, 2020, age 79 years.

Beloved wife of 44 years to the late Thomas Delebeck. Loving mom of LeeAnn (Brian) Davies, Debra and Scott Delebeck. Dear sister of Camille (John) Begani and Lori Patrick (friend-Greg). Fond sister-in-law of Eileen (the late Paul) Evancy, the late George (Jacquelyn) Delebeck, Caroline (the late Ronald) Colwell, JoAnn (David) Goelzer and the late Georgien (the late Ronald) Beischer. Further survived by other family and friends.

Karen was a skilled chef that loved to make food and bake for her family and friends.

Visitation FRIDAY, March 6, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9131 So. Howell Ave. Funeral Service at 12 Noon, the Rev. P.J. Mortenson officiating. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park to follow.

Mar 6
Graveside Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
1:00PM-1:30PM
Forest Hill Memorial Park
3301 E Forest Hill Ave
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
All Saints Ev. Lutheran
9131 S. Howell Ave
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
All Saints Ev. Lutheran
9131 S. Howell Ave
Oak Creek, WI 53154
