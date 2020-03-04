Karen Delebeck

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Beloved wife of 44 years to the late Thomas Delebeck. Loving mom of LeeAnn (Brian) Davies, Debra and Scott Delebeck. Dear sister of Camille (John) Begani and Lori Patrick (friend-Greg). Fond sister-in-law of Eileen (the late Paul) Evancy, the late George (Jacquelyn) Delebeck, Caroline (the late Ronald) Colwell, JoAnn (David) Goelzer and the late Georgien (the late Ronald) Beischer. Further survived by other family and friends.