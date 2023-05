RAYMOND—Karen Ann Stoll, age 83, passed away on May 19, 2023, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 26, 1939 in Racine, WI, to parents, Alvern and Ruth (nee Evarts) Peterson. Karen married William Stoll on May 26, 1956, and together they raised four children. She had various factory jobs and eventually became a realtor in Union Grove. Karen took pride in being a Cub Scout leader, a Girl Scout leader, and a leader of the Royal Neighbors.