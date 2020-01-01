March 29, 1942—December 27, 2019
RACINE—Karen Ann Reid, 77, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
She was born in Wisconsin on March 29, 1942. In June of 1976 Karen was united in marriage to James Reid in Illinois. She worked for the Racine Police department for over 28 years. Karen was a member of North Central Illinois Pekingese Club. She loved her Pekingese dogs, and some where champions. Karen also loved her Persian cats.
Surviving are her husband, James; three children, Dan Vine, Gina Bollom, and Theresa Tucker; step-children, Crystal (Ron) Fox, Kerri Reid, and Shawn Reid, four sisters, numerous grandchildren, other relatives and friend, Ann Johnson.
Karen was preceded in death by her step-daughter, Robin Reid.
In keeping with Karen’s wishes, private services with burial have taken place at Graceland cemetery.
