December 4, 1947—February 6, 2019
RACINE – Karen Ann Dingfelder, 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on February 6, 2019.
She was born in Belgium, WI on December 4, 1947, the daughter of the late Victor and Frances (nee: Emmer) Schueller.
Karen retired as an elementary school teacher. She worked at various schools for Racine Unified as well as local parochial schools.
Karen was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Parish. She loved cheering for Wisconsin sports teams; especially the Milwaukee Brewers. She also enjoyed working on puzzles. However, Karen was happiest when in the presence of her family.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Melissa (Frank) Caira and Laura (James) Ostrowski, both of Racine; her precious grandchildren, Britany Anderson, Paul and Andrew Caira and Beatrice Ostrowski; her brothers, Allen (Leona) Schueller, Roger (Julieta) Schueller, Daniel (Ruth) Schueller and Anthony Schueller; her sister-in-law, Judith (Joel) Roher; as well as nieces, nephews and a very close circle of friends that meant the world to her. Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Dingfelder; her brother, Ronald Schueller; sister-in-law, Sheila Schueller and by her father-in-law and mother-law, Fred and Ruth Dingfelder.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. for a visitation. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will take place at St. Patrick Parish (1100 Erie Street) on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Anthony Thomas officiating. There will also be a visitation in the church on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. To celebrate Karen’s life and love of sports, we are encouraging anyone who would like to, to wear Brewers colors or gear to these events. In lieu of flowers, the family will establish a memorial in Karen’s name.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
