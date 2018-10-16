Karen A. Stigler (Nee: Pastorek)

November 4, 1947—October 12, 2018
RACINE—Karen A. Stigler, age 70, passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 at her home.
She was born in Racine, WI on November 4, 1947 to the late Joseph and Beverly (Nee; DeMint) Pastorek.
Karen graduated from Park High School in 1965 and furthered her education, graduating from UW Parkside. On June 6, 1970, Karen was united in marriage to Robert J. Stigler at St. Louis Catholic Church. Karen was employed at S.C. Johnson Wax, River Bend Nature Center, and retired from Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility. She will forever be remembered for her love of nature, gardening, and baking. She had a great love of traveling out West and to the National Parks. Above all, Karen cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Robert; son, Michael (Jennifer) Stigler, 3 grandchildren, Addison, twins; Jack and Luke; sister, Debbie Stefani, brother-in-law, Jim (Donna) Stigler, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.
A Memorial Service celebrating Karen’s life will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 18th at 6 p.m. with visitation prior from 4 p.m. until the time of service. A private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen’s memory to The American Association of Cancer Research or The Wisconsin Cocker Rescue.
A very special thank you to the staff from Hospice Alliance for their compassionate care to Karen.
