Karen A. Sorenson

RACINE—Karen A. Sorensen, age 70, passed away on Saturday May 15, 2021 after a brief illness at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee.

Karen was born and raised in Stevens Point, WI until her teenage years when the family moved to Madison, WI. She graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in Home Economics. Following a long teaching career in Norridge, IL, she became a cake decorator upon retiring. Karen returned to Wisconsin until death. She was a talented seamstress and baker.

Karen will be dearly missed by her sister, Claudia (Jim) Andrews, sister and her best friend, Claire, brother, Rich (Monica), nephew Dan and niece Libby. Also missing Karen is her dear friend, Arlene Hennog.

Private family services will be held. Memorials can be given to UW-Stout.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to