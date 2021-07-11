Karen A. Ritter

MT. PLEASANT – Karen Ann (nee: Bouchard) Ritter, age 83, passed away peacefully at Woodlands Creek Senior Living in Clive, Iowa on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Daughter to Edward and Kay (nee: Malady) Bouchard, Karen was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 19, 1937. A graduate of Aquinas High School in LaCrosse, she went on to earn her Registered Nursing degree from Saint Francis School of Nursing and later received a BSN from Viterbo University. On January 17, 1959 she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Paul M. Ritter, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of LaCrosse. Karen was a devoted nurse for over 30 years, practicing at High Ridge Health Care Center, Ridgewood Care Center and Lakeview Pharmacy. She often supported our community volunteering for numerous organizations. Karen had a keen sense of humor and generous spirit that enriched many lives, and was blessed with wonderful friends that greatly enriched hers. She was an avid reader, golfer, and bridge player, and an enthusiastic Packer and Bucks fan. Above all, she loved to spend as much time as possible with all of her children and adored grandchildren. Surviving are her four children: Christopher (Amy Maisterra) Ritter, Catherine (Doug) Guendel, Patricia (William) Guinen, Elizabeth (Mark) Polzin; her ten grandchildren: Christopher (Becky), Matthew, Benjamin and Katelyn Guendel, Patrick, Michael, Christopher and Sarah Guinen, Abigail and Jack Polzin; and great grandchildren: Caden and Kayli Guendel; her brother, Thomas Bouchard; and sisters: Nikki (Jeff) Hunter and Jean Pruyn; her brothers-in-law, Phillip (Shirley) & Steve (Barb) Ritter; and sister-in-law, Mary (nee: Servais) Ritter. She was preceded in death by: her husband Paul; her parents; and infant brother, Edward Bouchard.