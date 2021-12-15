Kara Strege

September 24, 1979—December 12, 2021

MT. PLEASANT—Kara came to us as a special gift from Heaven on September 24, 1979. God knew she would need special cares that would require much love and patience. We soon knew the privilege given to us in caring for her. With the support of her family, she gave back to all the people that she touched with her inspiring personality and concern for others. Kara’s gift of love to all was returned to God on December 12, 2021.

Kara completed her formal education from J.I. Case High School in 1998. She excelled in spelling and if we ever needed to quickly spell a word, we could count on her. She was committed to serving the community with over 10 years as a volunteer through the Volunteer Center of Racine County. This dedication earned her the “Heroic Award” during her tenure there.

Kara looked forward to annual vacations to Florida and having fun at casinos. She was an avid trivia player with her friends from the Charcoal Grill. In her spare time, she treasured her interactions on Facebook and keeping up with everyone’s life. She enjoyed being in her front yard, socializing with her neighbors’ and the occasional people walking their pets and could strike up a conversation just by saying “hello.” She had an incredible attitude and adversity on life, despite her setbacks. Her infectious smile always lured you in for a big hug and kiss when you were least expecting it.

Most of all, she loved being surrounded by her family. She will be tremendously missed by her parents, Timothy and Cindy Strege; her grandmother, Dorothy Jarvela; her siblings: Kimberly and Steven Meitner and Corene and Thomas Quirk; Kara’s favorite Bear fan “Big Guy”; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends, too numerous to mention. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Henry and Eleanor Strege; her maternal grandfather, James VandenBranden, and special grandfather, Donald Wegan, and her Godparents, Aunt Judy and Uncle Daryl Rowlands.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Friday December 17, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with Rev Michael Petersen officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Kara would want you to complete a random act of kindness for a friend or neighbor. Her compassion for others is a reminder for all of us to pass along this great gift of love.

