Kamma Johnson

March 30, 1926—Sept. 14, 2022

RACINE- Kamma (nee: Thomsen) Johnson, 96, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Elizabeth Gardens.

She was born on March 30, 1926 to the late Rasmus and Freida (nee: Jorgensen) Thomsen in Norresundby, Denmark.

Kamma was united in marriage to Milo “Donald” Johnson on April 4, 1953 in Racine. She was a graduate of Washington Park High School. After raising her children, she was employed as a secretary in the Racine area for many years.

Kamma was a member of Meadow Brook County Club, where she enjoyed playing on the ladies golf league, also with her family. Kamma was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. She loved playing Bridge with her friends, reading and time spent with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Kamma is survived by her children: Peter (Nancy) Johnson, Christine (Tim Kane) Johnson and Nancy (Jay) Rzeplinski; grandchildren: Patrick (Katie) Johnson, Jason (Destiny) Johnson, Andrew (Macy) Johnson and Katelynn Johnson; great-grandchildren: Anna, Lauren, Brailey, Adelyn and Rafe Johnson; daughter-in-law, Pamela Johnson; and sister-in-law, Jan Thomsen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald on February 10, 2013; son, Thomas Johnson on April 3, 2020; siblings: Lillian Odders and Alfred Thomsen.

Private services will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband

The family would like to thank Elizabeth Gardens and St. Croix Hospice for their compassion and care.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479