Kaloust Mahdasian

Age 89
Kaloust was born and raised in Beirut, Lebanon, the oldest of four children born to Haiganoush & Armen Mahdasian. In Lebanon, he worked in his family’s clothing business. He married Sossy (Ajemian) in 1960 and they started a family soon after. In 1966, the family immigrated to the US and settled in Racine, Wisconsin.
Karl was employed as a machinist for over 25 years at Twin Disc Inc. He and his family were members of St. Hagop’s Armenian Apostolic Church where he served as deacon for many years and was ordained as archdeacon. After his wife’s retirement from Modine Manufacturing Co. in 2000, the couple moved to Watertown, MA.
Kaloust suffered a debilitating stroke in 2002 and after rehabilitation, was sent home to Watertown in the care of his wife. In 2011, after a second stroke, he moved to Park Ave Nursing Facilities for the rest of his days. Although his affliction paralyzed his right side, and limited his mobility to only the use of his left hand, he was not one to complain. He took refuge in his faith, kept his mind active with family news and current affairs.
He died peacefully at Mt. Auburn Hospital in November of 2018. Funeral services were held at Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Cambridge, MA and he was interred at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown, MA.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sossy, brothers Varuj Mahdasian of Dedham, MA, and Dickran Mahdasian of Racine, WI, sister, Shakeh Yahnian of Nashville, TN, his three children, Dr. Jack (& Laurie) Mahdasian of Grand Rapids, MI, Maria Mahdasian Teager (& Dan) of Arlington, MA, and Vahan Mahdasian of Boston, MA, four grandchildren, Alexandra, Mackenzie, Lucinée and Van, and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Hagop’s Armenian Apostolic Church of Racine, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.