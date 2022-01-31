December 2, 1932—January 21, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT — Kalliopi “Poppy” Kerschitz (nee: Gaspary), age 89, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Poppy was born in Pyrgos, Greece to Cristos and Athena (Hycali) Gaspary on December 2, 1932. She later moved to Athens. While working for the U.S. Embassy, she met her husband, Frank J. Kerschitz, a U.S. Air Force member. They were united in marriage on August 13, 1955, and had three children. The couple enjoyed 64 years together until Frank’s passing in 2020.

Poppy was an avid musician with a beautiful singing voice and classical acoustic guitar training and proudly directed her church choir in North Carolina for more than 10 years. After moving to Wisconsin, she joined St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. When she wasn’t busy bowling, Poppy could be found tending to her garden, growing fresh vegetables for her famous recipes. She found great joy in cooking and baking for family and friends. In her downtime, she enjoyed knitting scarves for everyone, even for people’s pets and teddy bears. Her passion for fashion didn’t end there either. Poppy sewed her own clothing, loved to shop, and always dressed “to the nines”. She stayed active by walking her beloved dog Louie, but not before bundling him up in his coat and boots.

She is survived by her son Leo Kerschitz (Ginger Sikora); twin daughters: Gigi (Chris) Christensen and Joyce (Darel) Blunck; seven grandchildren :Frank (Jill) Kerschitz, Miranda (Matt) Budzinsky, Elaine (James) Wilson, Amy (Matt) Foster, Allen (Kacy) Blunck, Jordan Christensen and Ellie Christensen; as well as six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Zaki Gaspary.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ascension Hospital & Emergency Room staff as well as the Cancer Center for all their care and compassion. In accordance with Poppy’s wishes, a private burial was held at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.

