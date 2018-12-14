Kailyn Christina Del Negro

March 13, 1995—December 9, 2018
KENOSHA (formerly of Racine) – Kailyn C. Del Negro, 23, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
She was born in Racine on March 13, 1995, the daughter of Andrew and Carolyn (nee: Christenson) Del Negro both of Mount Pleasant. Kailyn graduated from JI Case High School in 2013.
In addition to her parents, Kailyn is survived by her brothers, Nick and Jake Del Negro of Mount Pleasant; her grandmother, Mae Del Negro of Racine; her uncles and aunts, Larry (Susan) Christenson, Brigitte Jorgensen, Karen Christenson, Nancy (Richard) Stepp, Beth Del Negro, Diane Haug, Denise (Tom) Sorensen, Mark (Pat) Del Negro, Annette (Marvin) Mianecki, Danny (Fay) Del Negro; her Godmother, Auntie April; her roommate, cousin and forever friend, Brianna Jorgensen; as well as many dear cousins and friends. Kailyn was preceded in death by her grandparents, Boyd and Lois Christenson and Albert Del Negro and her uncles, Rick Jorgensen, Bill Christenson, David Del Negro and her aunt, Michele Del Negro.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon for a visitation from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. A service honoring and remembering her life will take place in the funeral home on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Harvard Stephens officiating. There will also be a visitation on Monday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Her interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Per the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a mental health services clinic of your choice.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
