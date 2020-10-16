K. Maryellen Carlson (Nee: Pfeiffer)

June 7, 1936 — October 11, 2020
RACINE — Maryellen Carlson (nee: Kathryn Maryellen Pfeiffer) passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating. Friends and relatives may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5 – 7 p.m..
Interment will be held at St. Louis Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select K. Maryellen’s page, select service and select live stream. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Joseph’s Church, St. Louis Catholic Church, St. Catherine’s High School, Over Our Head Players, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or one’s favorite charity.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to:
