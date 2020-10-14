K. Maryellen Carlson (nee: Pfeiffer)

6-7-1936 – 10-11-20

RACINE—Maryellen Carlson (nee: Kathryn Maryellen Pfeiffer) passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in Racine on June 7, 1936, to Grace (nee: Agnes Grace Hauch) and Aloysius William Pfeiffer. She was united in marriage to David A. Carlson on August 11, 1962, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Racine.

Maryellen spent most of her life in Racine. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School and from Stout State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics. She served her internship in Charlotte, North Carolina, and maintained her professional Registered Dietitian credentials for most of her adult life. Maryellen was the first Dietitian ever hired by Racine County. While working for the County at High Ridge Center, she met her husband, David. She continued to work at High Ridge until 1975; she also worked as a Consultant Dietitian for Westview Nursing Home, The A Center, and Kenosha Beef, until her retirement in 1992. Maryellen enjoyed traveling, the annual family vacation to St. Germain, genealogy, the Green Bay Packers, family gatherings, and watching sports – especially the Olympics. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, The American Dietetic Association, and President of Keepsake Collectors of Kringleville. Together with her husband, she owned Sue’s Hallmark.