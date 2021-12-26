June Shirley Last (nee: Harmann)

June 25, 1930—December 19, 2021

RACINE—June Shirley Last, age 91, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Season’s Hospice, Oak Creek. She was born in Racine, June 25, 1930, daughter of the late Henry and Molly (nee: Schneider) Harmann.

June, along with Hugh Last, graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1948.” On October 16, 1954, they were united in marriage and were blessed with four children. Hugh and June enjoyed their retirement spending the last 24 years wintering in Florida before Hugh passed away April 17, 2019. June was employed by Porter’s of Racine as a receptionist for 13 years and will be remembered for her many years volunteering at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children: Ellen Martin of WA, Scott Last of Racine, Jodi (Daniel) Fiore of Racine, Carrie (Steven) Pilot of UT; grandchildren: Lindsay Rasmussen, Katie and Clare Fiore, Cody and Carson Pilot; great-grandson, Braxton Keen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Luebke.

June’s children would like to thank their cousin, Cheryl Lofton, for the care and companionship she provided to their mother over the last several years.

Private services will be held with interment at Mound Cemetery. Memorials to Lakeshore at Siena or Seasons’ Hospice have been suggested.

