June Rogers

June graduated from Shoreland Lutheran High School in 1974. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years until she started working at Piggly Wiggly and then on to Southern Wisconsin Center before her career as a bank teller, working for Community State Bank for 22 years. June married Patrick Rogers on September 7, 1974, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove. The couple had two children, Mandy and Christopher Rogers. She enjoyed spending time sewing, knitting, stamping and making Swarovski crystal bracelets. Above all, family was everything to June and she loved spending time with them.