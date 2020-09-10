June Marie Kobriger

June graduated from Messmer High School in 1950. On December 29, 1951 she was united in marriage to Richard R. Kobriger, Sr. and together they raised eight children. Richard passed away December 3, 2009. June was an active member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She also volunteered in the Cursillo movement, Birthright, and other various ministries at St. Rita’s over the years. She was active in the cub scouts as a den mother for her sons’ cub scout packs. She enjoyed being a member of The Red Hat Society. She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning, sewing, knitting, swimming, dancing, camping and traveling. She made hundreds of rosaries and donated them throughout her lifetime. June retired from Ivan J. Wilson, S.C. as an accountant and worked with Ivan for over 20 years. She will be remembered for her vivacious energy, sweet smile and all her giggles. She loved children and was always adopting more grandchildren as if she didn’t have enough already. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed dearly.