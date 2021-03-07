June M. Ricchio, age 87 of Racine, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, February 26, 2021.

A memorial service in celebration of June’s life is being scheduled for July 2021 and will be announced in a future publication. Memorial remembrances to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, Racine, WI 53403 would be appreciated by the Ricchio family.

The Ricchio family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staffs of both Hospice Alliance, Inc., and Froedtert South Kenosha Campus 2nd Palmer for the extraordinary care shown to both June and her family.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000