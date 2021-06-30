July 11, 1933—February 26, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT – June M. Ricchio, age 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at home on Friday, February 26, 2021.
June was born on July 11, 1933, to the late Norman and Irma (nee Harthun) Porter. She was a lifelong resident of Racine, a longtime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and a 1951 graduate of Lutheran High School. After graduation, she went on to work at Western Printing where she met her ultimate love, Theodore G. Ricchio. They married in 1957 and became loving parents of four children, proud grandparents of three granddaughters and shared 59 blessed years of marriage.
As a young child, she began a yearly tradition of vacationing at Pickerel Lake, WI with her family. This became a cherished time she truly looked forward to. She continued with her up north trips to Pickerel Lake, WI, and expanded her love of northern WI to vacationing in St. Germain and at Lighthouse Resort.
After working 20 plus years for the Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department, she retired as Administrative Assistant and found herself busier than when she worked. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to June. Some of her enjoyments were spent bowling, playing cards with her dear friends, doing crossword puzzles and gardening. Her love for music could be heard with delight as you listened to her cheerful humming she carried on through her days. She also had some really great times listening and dancing to her husband’s band, the Trendells. Above all, her most treasured time spent was with her family. She found abundant love and joy in being a grandmother and recent great-grandmother.
She’ll be remembered for her “smiling eyes” and having a sweet, compassionate spirit. Her strength and courage was admirable and she will always be honored as being the best Mom in the world! We will miss her immensely and love her (in her own words) “a bushel and a peck!”
June is survived by her sons and daughter: Randy (Deb) Ricchio of Racine, Tommy Ricchio (Doreen Sommer) of FL, Gary Ricchio (Anna Aiello) and Cindy Ricchio, both of Racine; granddaughters: Dana (Chris) Cox, Sara and Kayla Ricchio; great-granddaughter, Claire Cox; sisters-in-law: Diane Stamper and Jean Porter; brothers-in-law: Danny Ricchio and Ed Sherman; as well as many nieces and nephews. June was preceded in death by her loving husband, Theodore, and brother, Ron Porter.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, July 9, 2021 for a visitation from 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring June’s life will follow at 4:30 p.m. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Memorial remembrances to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, Racine, WI 53403 would be appreciated by the Ricchio Family.
The Ricchio Family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of both Hospice Alliance, Inc., and Froedtert South Campus 2nd Palmer for the extraordinary care shown to both June and her Family.
