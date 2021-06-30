July 11, 1933—February 26, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT – June M. Ricchio, age 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at home on Friday, February 26, 2021.

June was born on July 11, 1933, to the late Norman and Irma (nee Harthun) Porter. She was a lifelong resident of Racine, a longtime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and a 1951 graduate of Lutheran High School. After graduation, she went on to work at Western Printing where she met her ultimate love, Theodore G. Ricchio. They married in 1957 and became loving parents of four children, proud grandparents of three granddaughters and shared 59 blessed years of marriage.

As a young child, she began a yearly tradition of vacationing at Pickerel Lake, WI with her family. This became a cherished time she truly looked forward to. She continued with her up north trips to Pickerel Lake, WI, and expanded her love of northern WI to vacationing in St. Germain and at Lighthouse Resort.