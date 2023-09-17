June Irene (nee: Scheller) DiBlasio, 91, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at home.

June will be missed by her children: David (Mary Pat Helton) DiBlasio, Richard (Chris) DiBlasio, and Susan (Steven) Lindsay; grandchildren: David (Jessica) DiBlasio, Angela Norval, Jeremiah DiBlasio, Gretta (Benjamin) Walhovd, and Jeffrey (Nicole) Reiter; great-grandchildren: Layla, Kaylee, Eli, Calvin, Aubrey, Owen, William, and Hannah; and other family members and dear friends.

She goes on to be reunited with her husband, Allen DiBlasio; infant daughter, Jennifer June DiBlasio; brothers: Lloyd C. Scheller and Edwin T. Scheller; and parents, Wallace and Ruth Scheller.

Please refer to Sturino Funeral Home’s website for full details.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404