July 16, 1932—August 3, 2022

June Dorothy (Molbeck) Hartog, 90, received her one-way, first-class ticket to heaven on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after five years of progressive dementia.

June was born July 16, 1932, in Racine, WI, the daughter of George and Elsie (Nee: Fehlberg) Green. Her dad died when she was just a baby, but Elsie remarried Sumner (Al) Greeley and he became the dad she always wanted. The youngest of four, June had a big heart and warm smile. Active in many clubs and being crowned prom queen, she graduated from Racine Horlick High School in 1950.

After marrying her high school sweetheart, December 6, 1952, June became a loving mom to six children. She was most proud of her children and never missed an opportunity to talk about their accomplishments. She had a zest for life and her kids benefited from homemade Halloween costumes, amazing birthday parties, joyful sideline cheering to many sports and activities, and her attempts to create order out of chaos with six active kids. June excelled at all the “mom things” from Girl Scout troop leader to teacher’s aide at school to being an active member and eventually President of the Racine Twins Club.

June found her own personal fulfillment along the way; in a real estate career helping others make their dreams come true, in decades of service as a poll worker for elections, as well as in being a lifelong member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she worshipped and gathered in faith serving in voice choir, bell choir, as a greeter, reader and usher through the years. Social butterfly that she was, she always enjoyed gathering with others after church over kringle and coffee (black with one ice cube). And as the years went by, it is at church where June found a forever love with Al Hartog whom she married in 2001 and loved, laughed, traveled, and fished with for ten years until Al’s death.

June was one helluva bowler in her day, playing in the Ladies of Paradise League in the 1970s and delivering a city high 634 series. She was often the glue that brought people together; especially those who were alone or needed a friend. She was also known for creating random clubs as a reason for gatherings. There was the Italian Club who met for dinner (she was not Italian, but one friend was, and they all liked Italian food). There was a Salsa Club that did not dance, but literally went out for chips, salsa, and margaritas. There was also the Five-Foot Club for all the vertically challenged ladies she met up with for cocktails. June never met a stranger and had an ease in conversation. She was a good and caring friend.

As a Packers season ticket holder for many years, she especially liked tailgating and enjoyed watching sports year-round. She was a fan of chocolate, sunsets over Lake Michigan, musicals, crossword puzzles, writing poems, and furry family, of which she had many faithful dogs over her lifetime. Her love of music was demonstrated spinning records on a turntable in the living room and a jukebox full of 45s in the basement. June was always singing and passed her love of music along to her kids.

June is survived by her sister, Shirley Carlson; former spouse and father of her six children, Jack Molbeck; children: Janis (Joe) Dye, Michael Molbeck, Todd (Monica) Molbeck, Kevin (Marcie) Molbeck, Kipp (Stephanie) Molbeck and Jill (Dale) Tomalin; as well as grandchildren: Jenni and Jeff (Kacie) Dye, Cassie (Stephen) Hoehnen, Melissa (Kyle) Geurtsen, Adam (Ashley) Molbeck, Bennett, Emma and Stella Tomalin; and 10 great-grandchildren: Riley, Dathan, Avery, Decker, Vance, Wesley, Harlow, Xander, Kaden, and Sophia. Aside from her parents, and husband, Al Hartog, June was preceded in death by her brothers: George Jr. (Buddy) and Richard.

Dementia is a long goodbye and when words escaped her, we were always able to communicate with heart and love. We’ll miss her dearly.

The family invites you to celebrate June’s life at Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd. in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday from 10:30 a.m.—11:30 a.m. Please join us in memory of June at Infusino’s immediately following the service. Anyone who stops, becomes an official member of her Italian Club. Memorial donations may be made to Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Chapter at 8900 16th St., Mt. Pleasant, WI. The family would like to give a special thank you to the amazing caregivers at Parkview Gardens and St. Croix Hospice.

To live in this world you must be able to do three things: to love what is mortal; to hold it against your bones knowing your own life depends on it; and, when the time comes to let it go, to let it go. Excerpt from “In Blackwater Woods”—Mary Oliver.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000