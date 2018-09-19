June D. Kresge

June 4, 1928—April 25, 2018
Longtime Racine resident, June D. (Hefty) Kresge, age 89, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
June was born June 4, 1928 West Allis, WI. She graduated from West Allis High School and the School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She and her husband Grant lived in Racine where he worked for Johnson’s Wax. June was piano accompanist for the Racine Children’s Theater, a member of the Wauwatosa Women’s Club and the Wauwatosa Ave United Methodist Church. She was the longtime co-owner, with her mother Edna Hefty, of the Fashion Center, 71st and Greenfield in West Allis. She and Grant were married for 54 years until his death in 2007. They lived for 45 years and raised their family in their Wauwatosa home on 93rd and Stickney. Upon Grant’s death in 2007 June moved to San Camillo Retirement home and lived there until 2016 when she moved to Skaalen Retirement Home in Stoughton WI. She is buried in the Swiss Church Cemetery in New Glarus where her parents and many relatives are from.
June is survived by her sons Dr. Dean (Kati) Kresge and Paul Kresge, daughter Ann (Dr. Michael Nord) Kresge. Her grandchildren Patrick (Jaclyn), David, Daniel Kresge and Chloe Kresge Nord and her great-grandchildren Eoin, Liam, and Keira Kresge. She is preceded in death by parents Henry and Edna Marie (Steussy) Hefty, and husband Grant Charles Kresge.
Please join us in celebrating June’s life at a Memorial Service in the Chapel of Wauwatosa Avenue United Church on Saturday, September 22nd at 1 pm. WAUMC, 1529 Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa Wi.
Donations may be made to the church.
