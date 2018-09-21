Subscribe for 17¢ / day
June D. Kresge

June 4, 1928 — April 25, 2018

Longtime Racine resident, June D. (Hefty) Kresge, age 89, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Please join us in celebrating June’s life at a Memorial Service in the Chapel of Wauwatosa Avenue United Church on Saturday, September 22nd at 1 pm. WAUMC, 1529 Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa. Donations may be made to the church.

