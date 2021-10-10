June B. Wellner (nee: Bense)

June 22, 1927 – September 29, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT – June B. Wellner, 94, passed away at her residence with her daughter at her side on September 29, 2021.
June was born in Racine to George and Julia (nee: Polasek) Bense on June 22, 1927. She graduated class of 1945 from Washington Park High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from UW – Madison in 1949. June taught in various schools around Wisconsin. She worked most of her career with the Racine Unified School District. She retired in 1985. In Iowa, June was united in marriage for 18 years to Henry J. Wellner on January 30, 1954.
June was involved with the J.I. Case High School yearbook. She enjoyed collecting, including jewelry, stuffed animals, mainly: teddy bears and TY Beanie Babies, rocks and minerals, post cards, books about cats, owls, and wildlife, dragon figurines, and cactus and strawflowers. June loved cats. She also captured many photos of her grandchildren.
June will be lovingly remembered by her former husband, Henry Wellner; daughter, Kathryn Wellner Radabaugh; granddaughters: Rachel Radabaugh, Michelle Radabaugh, and Nicole (Don) Danley; great-granddaughters: Ella and Fiona. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Eugene R. Bense.
Per June’s wishes, she has been cremated. Private inurnment was held at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in June’s name may be directed to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037; The Sierra Club, 2101 Webster St. Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612; or The Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St. N.W. Washington, DC 20037. Visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share stories and condolences about June.
The family would like to thank the staff at Grace Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of June.
