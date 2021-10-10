June B. Wellner (nee: Bense)

June 22, 1927 – September 29, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT – June B. Wellner, 94, passed away at her residence with her daughter at her side on September 29, 2021.

June was born in Racine to George and Julia (nee: Polasek) Bense on June 22, 1927. She graduated class of 1945 from Washington Park High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from UW – Madison in 1949. June taught in various schools around Wisconsin. She worked most of her career with the Racine Unified School District. She retired in 1985. In Iowa, June was united in marriage for 18 years to Henry J. Wellner on January 30, 1954.

June was involved with the J.I. Case High School yearbook. She enjoyed collecting, including jewelry, stuffed animals, mainly: teddy bears and TY Beanie Babies, rocks and minerals, post cards, books about cats, owls, and wildlife, dragon figurines, and cactus and strawflowers. June loved cats. She also captured many photos of her grandchildren.

June will be lovingly remembered by her former husband, Henry Wellner; daughter, Kathryn Wellner Radabaugh; granddaughters: Rachel Radabaugh, Michelle Radabaugh, and Nicole (Don) Danley; great-granddaughters: Ella and Fiona. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Eugene R. Bense.