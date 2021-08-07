June 15, 1929—Aug. 1, 2021
LAS VEGAS, NV—June Anne Wall (Jensen), passed peacefully to her eternal home in Heaven while holding her daughter’s hand, on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Legacy House of Centennial Hills in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her last moments were listening to the words of the 23rd Psalm, The Lord’s Prayer and her favorite hymn, How Great Thou Art.
June was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on June 15, 1929 to Jens and Cora Jensen. As a young woman in Kenosha, she could be found on a hill at the Kenosha Washington Park bicycle race track on Thursday evenings with her best friend Grace, getting their bikes ready for the ladies event. June’s long legs gave her great speed on the track. She was united in marriage to Erling (Earl) Wall on December 30, 1949. Following their marriage they lived in Racine, Wisconsin and had three daughters. June worked part time at the American Bank for several years, making lifelong friends with many of the customers. Her love of the Lord brought her to Gethsemane Lutheran Church for over 50 years where she was active in the Sunday School, choir, Women’s groups (especially the kitchen) and as a part time church secretary. June could always be found with her clothing coordinated, lovely make up, hair coiffed and wearing lots of jewelry as well as fragrant perfume (even on her early morning exercise walks or at the women’s fitness center). June and Earl moved next door to their daughter, Carol, in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2010. There, June became a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church where she made many friends and especially loved the coffee hour!
June is survived by her daughter, Carol (Jeff) Rinta; grandsons: Jason Rinta and Jeremy (Lissa) Rinta; great-grandsons: Parker and Gaverial, loving sister, Arlene (Fred) Krist; loving brother Carl (Judy) Jensen, special cousin Oliver (Nancy) Olsen and many loving nieces: nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Earl, two infant daughters, Janet and Christine; her parents; brother, Harold (Jim) Jensen; in-law family: John (Anna Wall), LeRoy (Sylvia) Wall, and Lillian Wall.
Special thank you for the loving care of June to Legacy House of Centennial Hills and at the end of her earthly life, Compassion Care Hospice .
Due to many Covid 19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held at a future date in West Lawn Memorial Park, Racine, Wisconsin. Memorials in June’s name, if desired, could be made to one’s favorite charity or church.