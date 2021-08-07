June Anne Wall (Jensen)

June was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on June 15, 1929 to Jens and Cora Jensen. As a young woman in Kenosha, she could be found on a hill at the Kenosha Washington Park bicycle race track on Thursday evenings with her best friend Grace, getting their bikes ready for the ladies event. June’s long legs gave her great speed on the track. She was united in marriage to Erling (Earl) Wall on December 30, 1949. Following their marriage they lived in Racine, Wisconsin and had three daughters. June worked part time at the American Bank for several years, making lifelong friends with many of the customers. Her love of the Lord brought her to Gethsemane Lutheran Church for over 50 years where she was active in the Sunday School, choir, Women’s groups (especially the kitchen) and as a part time church secretary. June could always be found with her clothing coordinated, lovely make up, hair coiffed and wearing lots of jewelry as well as fragrant perfume (even on her early morning exercise walks or at the women’s fitness center). June and Earl moved next door to their daughter, Carol, in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2010. There, June became a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church where she made many friends and especially loved the coffee hour!