Julie Renee Oesau

Julie was a 1990 graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a Degree in Nursing. She spent her entire career in the nursing field finally retiring from Anthem. In her early years, she played clarinet and saxophone and was a proud member of the Lighthouse Brigade. She loved motorcycles, koalas, Grey’s Anatomy, music, and good wine. She enjoyed traveling to such destinations as New York, Texas, California, Mexico, and London. She was a supportive sports mom to her children while they were in school and was also an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.