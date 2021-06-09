Nov. 15, 1968 – June 6, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT – Julie Renee Oesau, 52, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee on November 15, 1968, daughter of Bobbie and Audrey (nee: Reitzel) Enloe.
Julie was united in marriage on August 5, 2017, to Scott Edward Oesau.
Julie was a 1990 graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a Degree in Nursing. She spent her entire career in the nursing field finally retiring from Anthem. In her early years, she played clarinet and saxophone and was a proud member of the Lighthouse Brigade. She loved motorcycles, koalas, Grey’s Anatomy, music, and good wine. She enjoyed traveling to such destinations as New York, Texas, California, Mexico, and London. She was a supportive sports mom to her children while they were in school and was also an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.
Julie leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Scott Oesau; children: Matt (Jennifer) Erickson, Brittany (Bryton Guckenberg) Erickson, Jeremy (Rachel Chilson) Erickson; grandson, Ryland Erickson; mother, Audrey Enloe; sister, Lori Ann (Mark) Heinecki; brother, Robert (Mark LaCount) Enloe; in-laws, Donald and Shirley Oesau; former husband, Jeffery Erickson; former father-in-law, Charles Erickson; godmother, Carole Worrall; faithful canine companion, Harley; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
Julie is preceded in death by her father, Bobbie Enloe; brother, John Enloe; and former mother-in-law, Barbara Erickson.
A celebration of Julie’s life will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 11:30 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In accordance with Julie’s wishes, cremation will follow.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to the staff at Aurora at Home for the care given to Julie during this difficult time. Also, “Thank You” to the congregation at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection for the prayers, support, and food for our family at this time.
