Julie Marie Krebs (Kral)

Aug. 31, 1976—Feb. 20, 2022

HOUSTON, TX — Julie Marie Krebs, age 45, passed away February 20, 2022 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX.

Julie was born in Racine on August 31, 1976. Julie attended and graduated from Park High School in 1994, and continued her education at Gateway Technical College. Julie had two sons, Dakota and Zachary, who were the sparkle in her eyes and heart. She was so very proud of them both. Julie had a very close relationship with her grandparents. While living in Racine, Julie cared for her grandmothers when their health was failing, allowing them to stay in their own homes until their passing.

Julie met her knight in shining armor, Jason Krebs, and moved from Racine to Meadows Place, TX. Julie and Jason were married in Texas on September 25, 2015. Definitely two peas in a pod. All who knew Julie would agree, moving to Texas, and becoming Jason’s wife was the happiest time of Julie’s life.

Julie will be remembered for her great love and passion for animals. Especially, her fur babies: Smoke, Baron, Loki, and Winston, aka Captain Fluffy Butt. No doubt Julie is the new gate greeter of the Rainbow Bridge.

Julie and Jason enjoyed going to the Renaissance Fairs, rodeos, and of course Buc-ee’s of Texas. Julie was a huge fan of wrestling. She would attend wrestling events whenever possible. Julie and Jason even appeared on TV while attending WWE Monday Night Raw.

Julie will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Jason; children: Dakota (Julie) Morrison, Zachary (Nitzy) Morrison; grandchildren: Logan and Belle Morrison; step grandchildren: Sophia and David; her lifetime sister friend, Mandie Langdon Hipper; mother, Deb (Ron) Hart; father, Jeff (Laura) Kral; father and mother -in-law: Jeff and Sharon Krebs; grandmother, (Memaw) Lois Krebs; brothers: Randy (Chris) Hart, Patrick (Tammy) Hart, Ryan Brunner; sisters: Amanda Kral, Alissa Brunner, sister-in-law, Emily (Jacob) Garcia. Julie is also survived by many close cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and friends, whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of Julie’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Julie’s name are suggested to H.O.P.E. Safehouse in Racine, WI.