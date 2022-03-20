Julie M. Jarlsberg

RACINE — Julie McKim (nee: Stropes) Jarlsberg, 64, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Julie is survived by her daughter, Julia Jarlsberg; granddaughters: Niah Tishken and McKenzie Johnson. She is also survived by her brother, Jeff Stropes; sister-in-law, Eileen Stropes; and sister, Jenny LaMacchia.

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 5:00—7:00 p.m.

Please refer to Sturino Funeral Home website for the complete obituary.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404