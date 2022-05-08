 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Julie K. (Honore) Hanson

Julie K. (Honore) Hanson

RACINE – Julie K. (nee: Honore) Hanson, 60, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek.

A memorial service for Julie will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Sarah Walker Cleavland officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until service time. She was cremated and will be laid to rest in a private ceremony. Please see funeral home website for full obituary information.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.,

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479

