Julie J. Hoye (Nee:Takerian)

WAUKESHA WI, Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic a private service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, November 3rd at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Charlie Hansen officiating. However, you will be able to view the funeral through live streaming on the funeral home website by going to Julie’s obituary and clicking on the link. In lieu of flowers there will an educational fund established for her daughter, Keagan. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.