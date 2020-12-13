Julie E. Linstroth Nee: Dembrowski

1928—2020
OF RACINE—Julie E. Linstroth, age 92, passed away Sunday December 6, 2020 at St. Monica’s Senior Living. Julie was born in Racine on April 10, 1928, daughter of the late Ben and Evelyn (nee: Kowbel) Dembrowski.
On September 16, 1950, Julie was united in marriage to William F. Linstroth. They shared sixty-five beautiful years together before Bill preceded her in death in 2015. She was employed with Farm and Fleet in Sturtevant for fifteen years. Julie was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. In her spare time, Julie enjoyed knitting, cross stitching, gardening and feeding the birds, especially cardinals. Julie will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family, especially her grandchildren.
Julie will be dearly missed by her children, Michael (Bonnie) Linstroth of Union Grove, Paul (Sharon) Linstroth of Mt. Horeb,; three grandchildren, Jeff Krzyzanowski, Tracy (Chris) Hansen, Bryan Linstroth; great-grandchildren, Trevor and Cooper Hansen; siblings, Eileen (Donald) Voss, Bernice Styberg, Harry Dembrowski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Julie was also preceded in death by her son, William.
Private family funeral services will be held at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32 Memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
