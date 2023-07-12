RACINE—Julie Celeste, 69, passed away at home on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
A funeral service for Julie will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12 noon with Pastor Paul Rhoads officiating. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:30 am until the time of the services at 12 noon.
A complete obituary for Julie appears on the funeral home web site.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000