MT. PLEASANT—Julie Ann (nee: Wisby) Garner, 73, passed away at Ascension All Saints-Racine on February 5, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. Her funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Please refer to Sturino Funeral Home website for her complete obituary. Sturino Funeral Home, 3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine, WI 53404