July 12, 1943 - December 31, 2021

RACINE — Julie A. Might (nee: Nelson) went Home to the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the age of 78. Wife of the late Darrell Might; sister: of the late Laura Gleason and Jim (Kathy) Nelson; sister-in-law: of Peggy (Milt Thompson) Might, Su Jordan, Barbara (Mark) Carlson, and Beverly (Randy) Larson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Julie was known for her kindness, generosity and her faith to all who knew her.

Julie was a retired LPN who worked for many years caring for the patients at St. Mary's Hospital in Racine.

Private family services will be held. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes

South Suburban Chapel

414-282-6080