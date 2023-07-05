Aug. 9, 1957—June 26, 2023

RACINE—Julie A. Lalor, age 65, of Racine, passed away peacefully in her home on June 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Julie was born in Racine on August 9, 1957, a daughter of the late Ronald E. and Suzanne T. (nee: Geyer) Jones. She grew up on Villa St. and graduated from Walden HS, before going to work as a hairdresser at Smart Set Beauty Shop. Later, she returned to school to get her degree to teach Cosmetology at the Kenosha College of Cosmetology.

On September 10, 1983, she was united in marriage to Linus C. Lalor and in the following years, they were blessed with three boys. Julie left her professional career to become a full-time mom, caring for her children and maintaining a loving household. She had a deep passion for family history and antiquities. Her and Linus were was also well known for hosting parties, most notably the family’s 4th of July parties on St. Patrick St. In her later years, she transitioned from mom to grandma and took great joy spending time with her grandchildren.

In 2004, Julie was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension which greatly affected the rest of her life. To seek treatment, she made regular trips to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Her frequent visits significantly contributed to the research and advancement of understanding the illness. Despite making incredible progress with her ailment, she was diagnosed with cancer in March which she succumbed to. In her final months, she was surrounded by loved ones, living life to its fullest.

Julie is survived by her husband, Linus; children: Conor (Carole) Lalor, Colin (Keshia) Lalor, and Erin (Liesel) Lalor; grandchildren: Findlay, Emlynn, Gaia, and Rowan Lalor; brother, David Jones; brother and sisters-in-law: David Lalor, Thayne Brown and Nancy Lalor; many loving nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention; and two special friends: Kathy Dulan and Vicki Thiery.

Along with her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Bernard and Elida (Sue) Lalor, sisters and brothers-in-law: Lynn Jones, Kathy and Lenny Werla, Patty Lalor, Lura Lalor, Dean Lalor, Clayton Lalor and John Brown.

A Memorial service celebrating Julie’s life will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Julie’s Life will follow the service at The Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to Pulmonary Hypertension Association, phassociation.org or Racine Astronomical Society, rastro.org

